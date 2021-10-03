Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 31,469 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 767.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,469 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.07% of Veeco Instruments worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VECO opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

