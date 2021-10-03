Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 600 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.84. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

