Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,384,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,497,000 after purchasing an additional 139,599 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,494,000 after purchasing an additional 371,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,185,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,717,000 after purchasing an additional 367,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SRC opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

SRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

