Shell Asset Management Co. Has $898,000 Stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Noah were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,772,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,683,000 after acquiring an additional 40,987 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 286,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 51,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 156,570 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Noah in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,984,000. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 165,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $36.12 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

