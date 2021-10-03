Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 15,300 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Avient were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Avient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avient by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Avient by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNT stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

