Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.7% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after acquiring an additional 229,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,800,000 after acquiring an additional 189,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.39.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $448.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.91 and a 200 day moving average of $403.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

