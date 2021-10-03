Shelton Capital Management Has $11.78 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

