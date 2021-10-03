Shelton Capital Management Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after acquiring an additional 972,528 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,228,000 after acquiring an additional 107,588 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,725,000 after acquiring an additional 757,399 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after acquiring an additional 276,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,684,000 after acquiring an additional 116,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE:HASI opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $72.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

