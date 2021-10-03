Shelton Capital Management Increases Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management owned 0.14% of SunPower worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $14,729,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in SunPower by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 373,051 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SunPower by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 235,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunPower by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 97,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR opened at $24.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

