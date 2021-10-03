Shelton Capital Management Sells 800 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 9.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,987,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average is $114.61. The firm has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

