Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the August 31st total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,695. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.84.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 432,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,687,000 after acquiring an additional 69,466 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.