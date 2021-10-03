Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.14 and last traded at $80.94. 20,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 977,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.52.
Several brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.84.
In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 863,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after purchasing an additional 610,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
