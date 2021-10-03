Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.14 and last traded at $80.94. 20,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 977,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.84.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 863,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after purchasing an additional 610,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

