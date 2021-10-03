Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Shopify by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,350.76. The company had a trading volume of 729,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,541. The stock has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,494.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,345.81. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

