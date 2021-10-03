Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

Shopify stock opened at $1,350.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,494.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,345.81.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

