Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Rises By 102.9%

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the August 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 116,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 38,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 355,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AWP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. 395,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

