Short Interest in Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Rises By 225.0%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AMBBY stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75. Ambu A/S has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $58.40.

Several research firms recently commented on AMBBY. Nordea Equity Research cut Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ambu A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Danske raised Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

