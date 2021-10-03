Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Drops By 50.0%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ATCMF stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.65.
Atico Mining Company Profile
Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.