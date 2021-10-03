Short Interest in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Declines By 72.3%

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MCI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 14,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,671. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $16.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.
About Barings Corporate Investors
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
