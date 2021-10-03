Short Interest in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Declines By 72.3%

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MCI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 14,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,671. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $16.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 555,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 177,359 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 66,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

