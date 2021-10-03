Short Interest in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Drops By 60.0%

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MPV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,700. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $14.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%.
About Barings Participation Investors
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
