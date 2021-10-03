Short Interest in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Drops By 60.0%

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MPV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,700. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Barings Participation Investors by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 409,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 30.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.