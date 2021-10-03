Short Interest in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Rises By 271.7%

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 271.7% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 32,194 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 200,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 32.0% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 148,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 268.3% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 86,417 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MUI opened at $15.20 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

