Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Decreases By 74.6%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the August 31st total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 290.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 11.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.68. 90,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,244. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

