Short Interest in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Grows By 78.9%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the August 31st total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CLRO stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.38.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearOne by 36.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 44,493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ClearOne by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ClearOne by 44.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ClearOne by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

