Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Rises By 75.0%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

CSL stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,140. The company has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.58. CSL has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average is $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

