Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Decreases By 73.1%

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DWAHY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.88. 25,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,598. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.