Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Decreases By 68.5%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EVN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. 80,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,862. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,321,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 80,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 33,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 41.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 238,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 70,415 shares during the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

