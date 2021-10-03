Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Decreases By 68.5%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EVN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. 80,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,862. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
