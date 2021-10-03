Short Interest in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Rises By 57.7%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:EVAX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,348. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $177.21 million and a PE ratio of -9.52. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.