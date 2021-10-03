Short Interest in Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Rises By 271.2%

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a growth of 271.2% from the August 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FACA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,759,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 930.2% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 577,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 521,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FACA opened at $9.85 on Friday. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

