Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Rises By 375.0%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the August 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Fiore Cannabis stock opened at 0.06 on Friday. Fiore Cannabis has a 1-year low of 0.06 and a 1-year high of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.07.
Fiore Cannabis Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.