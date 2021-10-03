Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Expands By 256.0%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 256.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,865 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 31,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

NASDAQ FNX opened at $99.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.44. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $65.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.372 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.