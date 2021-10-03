Short Interest in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Drops By 36.6%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the August 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FEI stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 19.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 43.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

