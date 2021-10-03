Short Interest in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Drops By 36.6%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the August 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FEI stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.38.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
