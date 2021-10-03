Short Interest in Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Declines By 80.6%

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CRXM remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. Gene Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile
