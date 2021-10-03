Short Interest in Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Declines By 80.6%

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CRXM remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. Gene Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc is regenerative therapeutics company. The company focuses on the late-stage clinical and development of regenerative medicine therapeutics. Its product candidates include Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of cardiac microvascular insufficiency due to increasing coronary artery disease; and Excellagen, an acellular biological skin substitute designed as a wound care product for the treatment of chronic non-healing diabetic foot, venous and pressure ulcers.

