Short Interest in GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Drops By 57.3%

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the August 31st total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,078,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GTEH remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 308,630,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,421,156. GenTech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Get GenTech alerts:

GenTech Company Profile

GenTech Holdings, Inc (United States) engages in the development, marketing, and sale of interactive games and applications for mobile devices, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David William Lovatt on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for GenTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.