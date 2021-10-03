Short Interest in GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Drops By 57.3%

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the August 31st total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,078,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GTEH remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 308,630,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,421,156. GenTech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
GenTech Company Profile
Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for GenTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.