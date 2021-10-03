Short Interest in Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Decreases By 66.7%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.00. 1,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $137.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

