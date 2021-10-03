Short Interest in Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Decreases By 78.3%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Icanic Brands stock remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Friday. 385,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Icanic Brands has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.65.

About Icanic Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

