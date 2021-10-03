Short Interest in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Decreases By 43.5%

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the August 31st total of 361,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,964,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 813,701 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 47.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 41.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INZY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 84,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,490. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $272.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

