Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Increases By 114.3%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDG. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDG opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.60. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $77.22 and a one year high of $100.88.

