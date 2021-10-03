Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Declines By 57.8%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the August 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jiayin Group during the first quarter worth $467,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 97.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the second quarter worth $64,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFIN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 196,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $196.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $76.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 97.78% and a net margin of 24.88%. Analysts predict that Jiayin Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

