Short Interest in Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Expands By 81.3%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,900 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 2,185,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of Laramide Resources stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. Laramide Resources has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of uranium assets. Its projects include Churchrock and ISR, La Jara Mesa, La Sal, Westmoreland, and Murphy. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and the USA. The company was founded on May 29, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

