Short Interest in MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Drops By 39.4%

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MOSY stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.11. MoSys has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoSys during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MoSys during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoSys during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoSys in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MoSys in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

