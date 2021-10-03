Short Interest in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Expands By 176.9%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBTC remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. Nocturne Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,874,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,694,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,367,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,694,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

