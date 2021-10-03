Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Decreases By 71.4%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NKG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.56. 13,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,514. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

