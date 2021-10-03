Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Decreases By 44.3%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the August 31st total of 891,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 103.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of PKIUF stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $28.52. 313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975. Parkland has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

