Short Interest in Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Decreases By 39.9%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pro Medicus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMCUF remained flat at $$40.19 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. Pro Medicus has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

