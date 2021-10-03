Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Expands By 69.0%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the August 31st total of 63,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH opened at $4.23 on Friday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

