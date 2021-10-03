Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Drops By 63.5%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the August 31st total of 624,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RIV Capital stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 34,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,672. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of RIV Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

