Short Interest in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) Increases By 150.0%

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth $219,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RKTA stock remained flat at $$9.77 on Friday. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,985. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities (NYSE:RKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

About Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

