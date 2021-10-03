Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Decreases By 48.3%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the August 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 427.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS STECF remained flat at $$27.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77. Scatec ASA has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $27.40.
About Scatec ASA
Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.