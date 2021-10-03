Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Decreases By 48.3%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the August 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 427.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STECF remained flat at $$27.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77. Scatec ASA has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

