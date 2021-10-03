Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Declines By 77.5%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLVTF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,149. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

