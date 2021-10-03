Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Declines By 77.5%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SLVTF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,149. Silver Tiger Metals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.
About Silver Tiger Metals
