Short Interest in TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) Drops By 41.5%

TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
TC Bancshares stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78. TC Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $14.15.
TC Bancshares Company Profile
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.