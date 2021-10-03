Short Interest in TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) Drops By 41.5%

TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TC Bancshares stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78. TC Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $14.15.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

