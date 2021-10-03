Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Rises By 390.5%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 390.5% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.